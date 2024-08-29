Jackie Chan lights up Paris as he carries the Paralympic torch

Legendary actor Jackie Chan stole the show on Wednesday as he carried the Paralympic flame through the heart of Paris. The 70-year-old martial arts superstar brought excitement and smiles to the streets of the French capital, just hours before the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games.

Thousands of fans lined the streets, cheering and snapping selfies with Chan as he proudly carried the torch. His participation in the relay added another layer of energy to Paris, which had already hosted the Olympic Games earlier in the month.