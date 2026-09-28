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Modern Family star Julie Bowen hints at new romance, keeps mystery boyfriend private

Modern Family actress Julie Bowen reveals new romance, says she has a ‘lovely friend’
Julie Bowen boyfriend
Julie Bowen hints at a new romanceGetty
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2 min read

Modern Family actress Julie Bowen shared the news with PEOPLE at Step Up's 2026 Annual Inspiration Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, September 25. Julie, 56, sits on the event's honorary host committee and is a past honouree. She didn't bring him into the spotlight, and she gave away very little about him.

Julie Bowen has a boyfriend but she isn't saying who he is

Asked about her love life, she kept it light: "I have a lovely friend." She went on to describe him as both sharp and funny, the two qualities she says she needs in a partner. She also joked that looks rank far below brains on her list, though she admitted he isn't hard on the eyes either.

Julie was previously married to real estate investor Scott Phillips. The two separated in 2017 after 13 years of marriage, and their divorce was finalised in September 2018. They share three sons: Oliver, 19, and 17-year-old twins Gustave and John.

Julie has rarely discussed dating since. During a past appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she cheerfully declared herself "very single" and said she had retired from dating altogether, even joking that she would only come out of retirement for Harry Styles. By comparison, this update is a small but notable shift for an actress who has kept her private life mostly off the record.

Julie hasn't said why she's holding back his name, but the choice fits her history of guarding her personal life. Keeping the relationship out of the headlines also spares a new romance the guessing games and photographer stakeouts that tend to follow a famous partner.

She also made time for a funnier love story from earlier in life. She recalled her junior year abroad in Italy, when she brought home an Italian boyfriend named Fabio, only to find that the romance worked much better in Italy than it did back in the States.

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Julie Bowen boyfriend
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones ring in their joint birthdays
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