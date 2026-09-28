Modern Family star Julie Bowen hints at new romance, keeps mystery boyfriend private

Modern Family actress Julie Bowen shared the news with PEOPLE at Step Up's 2026 Annual Inspiration Awards in Los Angeles on Friday, September 25. Julie, 56, sits on the event's honorary host committee and is a past honouree. She didn't bring him into the spotlight, and she gave away very little about him.

Julie Bowen has a boyfriend but she isn't saying who he is

Asked about her love life, she kept it light: "I have a lovely friend." She went on to describe him as both sharp and funny, the two qualities she says she needs in a partner. She also joked that looks rank far below brains on her list, though she admitted he isn't hard on the eyes either.