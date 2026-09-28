Who is Arishfa Khan, the Bigg Boss 20 contestant, who was also a child actor in Crime Patrol?

Arishfa Khan made her entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house on September 6th, coming in with over 10 years of experience in the industry. This 23-year-old actress started as a child actor and is now one of India’s most followed creators. It is her constant fights with her fellow contestants about being called 'bacchi' that have also revived a past Crime Patrol video in which young Arishfa says, “I am not a child; I am 12 years old.”

Arishfa Khan started acting as a child artiste

Born on April 3, 2003, in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Arishfa relocated to Mumbai with her family. She went to school at Ryan International School and then shifted to private tutoring owing to her engagement in the acting profession. Her educational journey was interrupted due to her busy schedule. Arishfa’s mother was working as a stunt performer in the film industry. started acting in the year 2012 with the television series named Chhal – Sheh Aur Maat. She was just seven years old when she started her acting career.