Who is Arishfa Khan, the Bigg Boss 20 contestant, who was also a child actor in Crime Patrol?

Arishfa Khan made her entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house on September 6th, coming in with over 10 years of experience in the industry. This 23-year-old actress started as a child actor and is now one of India’s most followed creators. It is her constant fights with her fellow contestants about being called 'bacchi' that have also revived a past Crime Patrol video in which young Arishfa says, “I am not a child; I am 12 years old.”
Born on April 3, 2003, in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Arishfa relocated to Mumbai with her family. She went to school at Ryan International School and then shifted to private tutoring owing to her engagement in the acting profession. Her educational journey was interrupted due to her busy schedule. Arishfa’s mother was working as a stunt performer in the film industry. started acting in the year 2012 with the television series named Chhal – Sheh Aur Maat. She was just seven years old when she started her acting career.
As a child actor, she worked in the movies Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera, Crime Patrol, Jeannie Aur Juju, Uttaran, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Gangaa, and Meri Durga. She was also in TV commercials. In 2018, she played her first lead in the series Papa By Chance for the Star Bharat channel.
Arishfa Khan soon took up short-form content production as social media platforms like digital media and reels became popular. Arishfa is considered one of the most influential creators in the Indian TikTok community, garnering over 25 million followers before its ban in India.
Arishfa Khan also featured in the music video titled Ishq Abhi Baaki Hai with Samarthya Gupta before Bigg Boss 20. She has also been through a tough time personally. On the death of Danish Zehen in 2018, Arishfa posted a heart-wrenching note. It was also rumoured that she was in a romantic relationship with him, which she denied.