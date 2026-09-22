Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari reveals father Manoj Tiwari refused career help, gives Rs 25k monthly allowance

Bigg Boss contestant Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, recently opened up about the pressure and assumptions that come with being a star kid.

Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari on Manoj Tiwari giving her Rs 25k allowance

In an episode of Bigg Boss 20, while speaking to fellow contestant Scout, Rhiti spoke about her childhood, her relationship with her father and how people often assume that being a celebrity’s daughter automatically means having access to their wealth, fame and opportunities.

Rhiti recalled that her father left home when she was very young and said that she could not speak to him on the phone. She also revealed that her parents used to fight frequently and that she would meet her father only once a year. She went on to reveal that when she was 18 or 19, she made a conscious decision to spend more time with her father and understand him better.

Speaking about the privileges that people associate with being a star kid, Rhiti said, “The things that he earned, his money, wealth, name, fame, opportunities, I didn't get them. I got his name, which gives me respect in the room I enter. I am Manoj Tiwari's daughter. I carry respect.”