Ranveer Brar defends all-vegetarian menu at BRICS 2026 summit, calls for a united front

Celebrity chef and actor Ranveer Brar has spoken up on the recent controversy surrounding the serving of a full vegetarian menu at the recently concluded 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital.

Ranveer Brar defends vegetarian menu at BRICS 2026

Ranveer spoke with a news agency in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his new streaming show Yess Chef.

The complete vegetarian drew criticism from left-leaning sections of society, which said that the menu could have been diverse.

He told a news agency, “We make that thing a mandate. Sometimes, you want to stay away from the global controversy. Some countries eat beef, some countries eat pork, so sometimes you want to stay away from it and you want to serve food that stays away from controversy. Vegetarian food stays away from controversy, internationally.”