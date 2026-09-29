Jay-Z opens up about final meeting with estranged father

Jay-Z has opened up about one of the most painful chapters of his life: a final reunion with his estranged father, Adnis Reeves, shortly before Reeves' death. The rap mogul described the pain of that meeting and said it changed everything for him.
Born Shawn Corey Carter on December 4, 1969, the future hip-hop icon grew up in Brooklyn's Marcy Houses housing projects, raised largely by his mother Gloria Carter. His father left the family when Jay-Z was a boy, a wound the rapper has referenced repeatedly in his music. The absence shaped the questions about fatherhood that surface throughout his catalog.
Reeves had reconnected with his son in adulthood after years of distance, shortly before his death in 2003. Jay-Z has said that confronting his father, and the unresolved hurt between them, forced him to reckon with the anger he had carried for decades. Rather than deepening the bitterness, the experience pushed him toward empathy and a more honest look at his own role as a parent and partner.
That emotional turning point fed into some of the most personal work of his career. Jay-Z rose to fame with his 1996 debut, Reasonable Doubt, and co-founded Roc-A-Fella Records before building an empire spanning music, fashion, spirits, sports management, and business. In 2019, Forbes named him hip-hop's first billionaire. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2021, and he holds one of the largest Grammy tallies in history.
His 2017 album, 4:44, marked a striking shift toward vulnerability. On it, he addressed infidelity, family trauma, and generational cycles, themes that echo his reflections on his father. Married to Beyoncé since 2008, Jay-Z is a father of three: Blue Ivy, and twins Rumi and Sir.
He has often said that breaking the cycle of absent fatherhood is among his most important goals, a lesson that deeply influences his own relationship with his children. By speaking candidly about the hurt of losing his father just as they were reconnecting, Jay-Z offers a rare glimpse behind a carefully guarded public image.
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