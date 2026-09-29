Jay-Z opens up about final meeting with estranged father

Jay-Z has opened up about one of the most painful chapters of his life: a final reunion with his estranged father, Adnis Reeves, shortly before Reeves' death. The rap mogul described the pain of that meeting and said it changed everything for him.

Born Shawn Corey Carter on December 4, 1969, the future hip-hop icon grew up in Brooklyn's Marcy Houses housing projects, raised largely by his mother Gloria Carter. His father left the family when Jay-Z was a boy, a wound the rapper has referenced repeatedly in his music. The absence shaped the questions about fatherhood that surface throughout his catalog.

Who was Jay-Z's estranged father? Rapper opens up on their relationship

Reeves had reconnected with his son in adulthood after years of distance, shortly before his death in 2003. Jay-Z has said that confronting his father, and the unresolved hurt between them, forced him to reckon with the anger he had carried for decades. Rather than deepening the bitterness, the experience pushed him toward empathy and a more honest look at his own role as a parent and partner.