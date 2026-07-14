Jay-Z concert at Yankee Stadium faces hours-long delay as ticketless fans storm gates

A Jay-Z concert at Yankee Stadium was delayed for hours Sunday night after hundreds of fans without tickets tried to push their way into the show, forcing the iconic New York City stadium to temporarily close entrances before the rapper could take the stage after midnight.

How security responded to the stadium breach

After the long holdup, Jay-Z started the show at 12.17 am Monday and told the audience that “somebody rushed the door” and that he didn't want to start performing and have “people get trampled” on their way in.

“Really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everybody was OK,” he told the crowd before thanking them for their patience and promising a “good time tonight.”