Music

Jay-Z concert at Yankee Stadium faces hours-long delay as ticketless fans storm gates

The highly anticipated performance was brought to a standstill when chaotic crowds overwhelmed security barriers outside the venue
Jay-Z Yankee Stadium concert delayed after fans rush gates
Jay-Z Yankee Stadium concert delayed after fans rush gates
Updated on
2 min read

A Jay-Z concert at Yankee Stadium was delayed for hours Sunday night after hundreds of fans without tickets tried to push their way into the show, forcing the iconic New York City stadium to temporarily close entrances before the rapper could take the stage after midnight.

How security responded to the stadium breach

After the long holdup, Jay-Z started the show at 12.17 am Monday and told the audience that “somebody rushed the door” and that he didn't want to start performing and have “people get trampled” on their way in.

“Really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everybody was OK,” he told the crowd before thanking them for their patience and promising a “good time tonight.”

How security responded to the stadium breach at Jay-Z’s concert
How security responded to the stadium breach at Jay-Z’s concert

In a statement, the Yankees, Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Live Nation said hundreds of people in large groups without tickets “stormed over peaceful ticketholders, and in some cases, breached security” and the stadium had to shutter entrances for an extended period of time before being able to cautiously reopen.

Video from outside the stadium showed a large crowd of people standing around an entrance. A different video from inside the stadium showed people rushing inside through an open door before several security guards were able to stop additional people from entering.

A spokesperson for the New York Police Department said it did not have information about arrests at the stadium over the incident.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Jay-Z Yankee Stadium concert delayed after fans rush gates
PinkPantheress to make her acting debut in the upcoming secret film by The Daniels
Jay-Z
Yankee Stadium