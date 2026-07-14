PinkPantheress to make her acting debut in the upcoming secret film by The Daniels

British singer-songwriter PinkPantheress is about to make her feature acting debut alongside Matt Damon in a film by The Daniels: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. The name of the film has not yet been revealed along with other details that have been kept a secret as of now.
Oscar-winning directors, The Daniels, comprising Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, rose to international fame with their Academy Award-sweeping 2021 film, Everything Everywhere All at Once.
The directing duo is returning with another film, a well kept secret, with the Universal Studios. PinkPantheress, born Victoria Walker, is set to feature in this film, making her acting debut.
The 25-year-old Multiplatinum British recording artiste will step into the big screen for the first time and will accompany a stellar cast that will reportedly include Matt Damon, Sandra Oh, Charles Melton and Michael Gandolfini. No other details about the film have been revealed yet, but the movie is expected to release on November 19, 2027.
PinkPantheress is known for her music and for being a successful record producer who began her musical career back in 2021. She released her music on TikTok and Sound Cloud and gained a fan following. In 2026, she was nominated for two Grammy categories: Best Dance Pop Recording for Illegal and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Fancy That.
At just 25, she won the BRIT Award for Producer of the Year, becoming both the first ever woman as well the youngest ever person to receive the award.