PinkPantheress to make her acting debut in the upcoming secret film by The Daniels

PinkPantheress is a celebrated musician

PinkPantheress is known for her music and for being a successful record producer who began her musical career back in 2021. She released her music on TikTok and Sound Cloud and gained a fan following. In 2026, she was nominated for two Grammy categories: Best Dance Pop Recording for Illegal and Best Dance/Electronic Album for Fancy That.

At just 25, she won the BRIT Award for Producer of the Year, becoming both the first ever woman as well the youngest ever person to receive the award.