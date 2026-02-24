PinkPantheress is the first woman to win Producer of the Year at Brit Awards

PinkPantheress becomes the youngest ever to win Producer of the Year at the Brit Awards in 2026. The 24-year-old Grammy nominated singer makes history by not only becoming the youngest but also the first ever woman to win Producer of the Year. This is the first time in 49 years that a woman has won in this category since the awards' first started. The award has been given to musicians like Paul Epworth, Calvin Harris, Fred again. A. G. Cook won the award last year.

PinkPantheress becomes first female Producer of the Year winner

The hitmaker of tracks like Illegal and Stateside, is the first woman to be given the prize since its inception in 1977. The iconic Kate Bush was the only other woman who was nominated in the category for her 1989 album, The Sensual World.