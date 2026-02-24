PinkPantheress is the first woman to win Producer of the Year at Brit Awards

PinkPantheress becomes the youngest ever to win Producer of the Year at the Brit Awards in 2026. The 24-year-old Grammy nominated singer makes history by not only becoming the youngest but also the first ever woman to win Producer of the Year. This is the first time in 49 years that a woman has won in this category since the awards' first started. The award has been given to musicians like Paul Epworth, Calvin Harris, Fred again. A. G. Cook won the award last year.
The hitmaker of tracks like Illegal and Stateside, is the first woman to be given the prize since its inception in 1977. The iconic Kate Bush was the only other woman who was nominated in the category for her 1989 album, The Sensual World.
PinkPantheress' Boy’s a Liar featuring Ice Spice spent 28 weeks on the Official UK Singles Chart peaking at Number 2 and 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 peaking at Number 3. And last years's Fancy That, her mixtape was shortlisted for the 2025 Mercury Prize.
PinkPantheress stated, “As the first woman to win this award, I’m grateful to be recognised. My music production is the thing I’m proudest of, and I’ve worked really hard at it, so I hope this inspires others to pursue their passion.”
Born Victoria Walker, the singer started producing music when she was just 17. Her friend was a singer and needed someone to produce, and the rest is history. Till this day, PinkPantheress records many of her vocals at home.
The young musician is also nominated for Artist of the Year and Best Dance Act at the upcoming Brit Awards ceremony. Jack Whitehall will be the host for the night this Saturday at Manchester’s Co-Op Arena.
