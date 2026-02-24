Winona Ryder reunites with Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton for Wednesday season 3

Hollywood actress Winona Ryder is set to appear in a special appearance in the upcoming season of the superhit streaming show Wednesday. The role means a Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice reunion is set for the hit show’s third season.

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega played Ryder’s daughter in the film, while Winona Ryder’s longtime collaborator Tim Burton directed the film and continues to direct and executive produce Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Wednesday creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar wrote the screenplay for Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. Tim Burton said in a statement, “I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world. And she’s a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her.”