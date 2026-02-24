Winona Ryder reunites with Jenna Ortega, Tim Burton for Wednesday season 3

Hollywood actress Winona Ryder is set to appear in a special appearance in the upcoming season of the superhit streaming show Wednesday. The role means a Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice reunion is set for the hit show’s third season.
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega played Ryder’s daughter in the film, while Winona Ryder’s longtime collaborator Tim Burton directed the film and continues to direct and executive produce Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Wednesday creators and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar wrote the screenplay for Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice. Tim Burton said in a statement, “I am so happy that Winona has joined us, she fits right into this world. And she’s a dear friend. I always feel lucky to work with her.”
The role marks a swift return to Netflix for Winona Ryder, who recently starred in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, having originally joined that show in 2016. Exact details on who she will play in Wednesday are being kept under wraps.
“When it comes to Outcasts, Winona Ryder is the GOAT,”, Gough & Millar said. “Her legendary partnership with Tim Burton has defined some of cinema’s most unforgettable characters. We loved collaborating with her on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to Nevermore.
Winona Ryder is the latest new cast member announced for season 3 of the show, following the news that Eva Green would portray Morticia Addams’ sister Ophelia. Ryder famously starred in the original Beetlejuice in 1988 before returning for the long-awaited sequel in 2024.