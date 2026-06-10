Jay-Z 30 concerts: Expected setlist, surprise guests and everything we know so far

Jay-Z’s last full-scale tour was 2018’s massively successful On the Run II stadium tour with Beyoncé, a globe-spanning spectacle that grossed more than $250 million and turned every arena into a luxury-level family affair.

The Paris show at Stade de France on September 10 and the Los Angeles stop at SoFi Stadium on October 23 could be much bigger than a couple of anniversary gigs. Industry insiders already suspect additional cities could follow if demand explodes.

So what will the lineup actually look like?

Expect a career-spanning setlist with heavy emphasis on the classics that built the empire like Public Service Announcement, 99 Problems, Can’t Knock the Hustle, Big Pimpin’, Empire State of Mind, and Run This Town are almost guaranteed. The emotional center of the show will likely orbit Reasonable Doubt, but don’t expect a straightforward album recital.