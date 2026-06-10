Jay-Z 30 concerts: Expected setlist, surprise guests and everything we know so far

Rap mogul Jay-Z is officially stepping back into the touring spotlight. The newly announced Jay-Z 30 concerts have dates locked for Paris and Los Angeles later this year.
The concerts celebrate 30 years of Jay-Z’s career, a run that began with Reasonable Doubt in 1996 and eventually transformed him from Brooklyn hustler-turned-rapper into hip-hop’s first billionaire cultural institution. And fans have been waiting a while for this.
Jay-Z’s last full-scale tour was 2018’s massively successful On the Run II stadium tour with Beyoncé, a globe-spanning spectacle that grossed more than $250 million and turned every arena into a luxury-level family affair.
The Paris show at Stade de France on September 10 and the Los Angeles stop at SoFi Stadium on October 23 could be much bigger than a couple of anniversary gigs. Industry insiders already suspect additional cities could follow if demand explodes.
Expect a career-spanning setlist with heavy emphasis on the classics that built the empire like Public Service Announcement, 99 Problems, Can’t Knock the Hustle, Big Pimpin’, Empire State of Mind, and Run This Town are almost guaranteed. The emotional center of the show will likely orbit Reasonable Doubt, but don’t expect a straightforward album recital.
Could Beyoncé appear? Almost certainly at least once during the run. Could Rihanna make a surprise appearance? Possible. Kanye West? That’s where things get complicated. Fans are also hoping for appearances from longtime collaborators like Memphis Bleek, DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, or even a Roc-A-Fella reunion moment.
At 56, Jay-Z also represents an aging rap star who remains commercially and culturally relevant without trying to cosplay youth. He’s not chasing trends. And honestly, very few artists can pull off a tour announcement this late into their career and make it feel like a global event rather than a reunion special at a casino.
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