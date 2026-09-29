Sheeraz Hasan responds to Urvashi Rautela’s Rs 7,000 crore AI claim: ‘We didn’t put those words in your mouth’

The development came after a viral interview with Urvashi, in which Bollywood. AI asked her about her views on Bollywood and artificial intelligence. During the interview, Urvashi said, “Bollywood? I think artificial intelligence is something which is really, you know, which is like, you know, Bollywood is suffering with it. And I mean Bollywood is something which I love. So I love Bollywood.”

Responding to her comments, Sheeraz took to his Instagram handle and said that the words were not put in the actress’ mouth. He wrote, “Urvashi, we didn’t put those words in your mouth. I highly recommend you educate yourself about artificial intelligence and the future of Bollywood’s entertainment business before giving an answer.

“Bollywood.AI and Hollywood.AI are the future of entertainment: AI movies, vertical dramas, and digital stars who never age, speak multiple languages, work 24/7 and have no egos. You can fight your answer, but you can’t fight what’s coming next embrace it: the evolution of the entertainment industry in Bollywood.”