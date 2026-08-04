Mrunal Thakur issues stern warning against deepfakes: 'Consider this your formal notice...'

Mrunal Thakur has issued a warning for people who are creating and sharing AI deepfakes of her. The actress shared a stern message across her social media platforms, making her stance against illegal misuse of identity very clear.
Indian actress Mrunal Thakur has made a strong statement against AI deepfakes. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and X to issue a warning in a short yet powerful statement.
"Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action", her message read.
Fans supported the 34-year-old's stance and poured in their support in the comments section. "Very well said M! You are completely correct and have all the rights to speak up for yourself as behind all the headlines there is a real person who is you, so you shouldn’t be afraid to say what they need to hear", one comment read.
Another person, "Finally Mrunal and her team taking action against deepfakes/fake pics/videos! Good". "It’s actually dangerous for all females", another person stated.
Mrunal Thakur joins a long list of celebrities from the country who have publicly condemned the increasing use of AI deepfakes and other misuse of identities using Artificial Intelligence. Previously, prominent Bollywood actors like Preity Zinta, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and others have even moved to the court to hold people accountable.
It primarily began with popular actress Rashmika Mandanna speaking up against a viral video that had deeply affected her. She demanded urgent action asking relevant authorities to take necessary steps.