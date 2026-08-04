Mrunal Thakur issues stern warning against deepfakes: 'Consider this your formal notice...'

"Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action", her message read.

Fans supported the 34-year-old's stance and poured in their support in the comments section. "Very well said M! You are completely correct and have all the rights to speak up for yourself as behind all the headlines there is a real person who is you, so you shouldn’t be afraid to say what they need to hear", one comment read.

Another person, "Finally Mrunal and her team taking action against deepfakes/fake pics/videos! Good". "It’s actually dangerous for all females", another person stated.