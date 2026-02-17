Mrunal Thakur on why modern communication is love’s greatest challenge

By comparison, Mrunal believes the current environment has made things fragile: “The significance of love at that time, the way it was, I think things have gotten brittle, ruined also because there are so many modes and ways of communicating. That simple love was good.”

For those in the public eye, these issues are compounded by the emotional demands of their work. Mrunal admitted that personal dynamics are often affected by the intensity of a role: “The only problem today is communication. And as an actor, it gets even more difficult because sometimes if I am playing an actor who requires me to be in a mental state of mind, which is not really on a positive side, it might reflect on how I am with my partner or in that case, be my family and friends. But as an actor, I speak for myself, I try not to bring my characters home.”

Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, Do Deewane Sehar Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal is set to release on 20 February 2026.