Mrunal Thakur on why modern communication is love’s greatest challenge
As the digital landscape continues to reshape human interaction, the nature of romantic connection appears to have become increasingly complex. Speaking during the promotional circuit for her upcoming project, Do Deewane Sehar Mein, actress Mrunal Thakur identified communication—or rather, the modern saturation of it—as the primary obstacle facing couples today. She suggests that while the internet has provided infinite ways to reach one another, the resulting "exhaustion of options" has made contemporary love feel more brittle than that of previous generations.
Mrunal highlighted how the ease of modern technology often erodes the value of time. She reflected on conversations with veteran actress Bhagyashree about how love used to be. “She would tell us about her romantic story, how her love story began. Like, there was a significance of each other's time, you know, at that time, at that place, at that PCO, at this location where there is no range, she would wait for that call to happen, for that one call in one week.”
By comparison, Mrunal believes the current environment has made things fragile: “The significance of love at that time, the way it was, I think things have gotten brittle, ruined also because there are so many modes and ways of communicating. That simple love was good.”
For those in the public eye, these issues are compounded by the emotional demands of their work. Mrunal admitted that personal dynamics are often affected by the intensity of a role: “The only problem today is communication. And as an actor, it gets even more difficult because sometimes if I am playing an actor who requires me to be in a mental state of mind, which is not really on a positive side, it might reflect on how I am with my partner or in that case, be my family and friends. But as an actor, I speak for myself, I try not to bring my characters home.”
Directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions, Do Deewane Sehar Mein, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal is set to release on 20 February 2026.