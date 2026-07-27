Mrunal Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal spark dating rumours after viral Mumbai cafe video

Mrunal Thakur, 33, has again found herself in the middle of new dating rumours following the video which is going viral where she can be seen alongsideIndian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, 24. This video, which is said to have been shot in a cafe in Bandra West, Mumbai, has triggered many rumours. However, this video doesn’t capture any interaction between the two individuals.
The video shows Yashasvi Jaiswal walking out of the cafe while Mrunal Thakur is still inside. There is no conversation or visible interaction between them in the footage. The clip also does not show the pair together in a romantic setting.
Despite this, fan accounts soon posted the video alongside comments which indicated that both could possibly be dating. The posts quickly went viral on social media platforms, prompting speculations about their relationship status.
But one person commented about a potential brand shoot, "They were spotted together, probably for an ad shoot or some brand campaign. I don't think Mrunal would date Jaiswal though. She's way out of his league." One person also talked about Mrunal's previous linkup with Dhanush, "Till last week she was marrying Dhanush now dating Yashasvi. Wah Twitter." Another X user addressed the age gap, "YJ looks much younger than her in ways of Looks or talks , He won't look good here. Must be some Brand endorsement deal happening."
Since making his debut for the national team in 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal has become one of the most promising cricketers. The left-handed batsman plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Additionally, he made an unbeaten century in India's ODI series against Afghanistan.
On the other hand, the last appearance of Mrunal Thakur was in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde. Mrunal had reportedly been in a relationship with Dhanush but the two likely called it quits sometime this year.