Mrunal Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal spark dating rumours after viral Mumbai cafe video

Mrunal Thakur, 33, has again found herself in the middle of new dating rumours following the video which is going viral where she can be seen alongsideIndian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal, 24. This video, which is said to have been shot in a cafe in Bandra West, Mumbai, has triggered many rumours. However, this video doesn’t capture any interaction between the two individuals.

Mrunal Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal's viral video fuels online buzz

The video shows Yashasvi Jaiswal walking out of the cafe while Mrunal Thakur is still inside. There is no conversation or visible interaction between them in the footage. The clip also does not show the pair together in a romantic setting.