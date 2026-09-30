Tyre heiress Syra Kanwar set to be the only Indian debutante at Le Bal in Paris

with her family—her parents, Neeraj and Simran Kanwar, and her brother Jai. [1, 2]“That the evening helps raise money for charities makes it feel that much more meaningful,” Syra explained. “You’re part of the timelessness and elegance, but what also stands out is that there’s something that really matters at the heart of it.”

For the gala, Syra will be accompanied by her elder brother, Jai Kanwar, who takes on the official role of cavalier. Between collegiate lectures and ballroom waltz rehearsals at the family’s Mayfair residence in London, the pair have been perfecting their choreography alongside preparations for a traditional father-daughter dance with Neeraj.

Fashion remains at the core of the Parisian spectacle. Rejecting muted tones, Syra has commissioned a bespoke crimson ball gown from Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika, renowned for opulent, intricate beading that mirrors traditional Indian craftsmanship.

“Wearing one of his creations to Le Bal is a genuine dream come true for me,” Syra shared. “The embellishments remind me of Indian couture, where embroidery and intricate details are an important part of the beauty of a piece. My dress is red — it’s bold, celebratory and very me.”