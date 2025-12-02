Meet Ella Wadia, Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s great-granddaughter, makes debut at Le Bal

The historic Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris again brought together the young women of the world’s most influential families, and this year, all eyes were on Ella Wadia. Hailing from one of India’s most influential business dynasties, Ella made an enchanting debut at the annual high-society fashion gala.

Ella Wadia debuts at Le Bal 2025

Dressed in a bespoke strapless gown by Lebanese couturier Elie Saab, Ella’s look was the very essence of modern elegance, featuring intricate embellishments that wowed under the lights at the Shangri-La hotel. Her striking presence was accentuated by her unusual family history, which ties her directly to a pivotal figure in South Asian history.

The Jinnah connection

Ella Wadia is the great-great-granddaughter of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of Pakistan and the country’s first Governor-General following the partition of 1947. The remarkable lineage traces back through Jinnah’s only child, Dina Jinnah, who married into the famous Parsi Wadia family-a union that reportedly caused a rift with her father.