Bigg Boss 20 star Rhiti Tiwari’s family takes legal action against Ekam Bawa over false step-father claims

A legal statement on behalf of Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari, daughter of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, and her mother, Pratima Pandey, has been issued denying claims made by a man identifying himself as her step-father, with a public notice describing the allegations as “false, baseless” and defamatory.

Rhiti Tiwari denies Ekam Bawa‘s step-father claims

According to the public notice dated September 28, the individual identified as Ekam Bawa, also referred to as Parminder Kumar Bawa and Ekam Bains, has allegedly been publicly claiming that he is the “step-father” of Rhiti Tiwari and the legally wedded husband of Pratima Pandey.

The notice, issued under the instructions of Pratima Pandey and Rhiti Tiwari, categorically denies the claims and states that Ekam Bawa “holds no such legal status or relationship.”

It further alleges that his statements, videos and social media posts concerning Rhiti, her mother and their family are “false and defamatory” and were made with an alleged intention to harm their reputation.

The notice went on to state that “serious legal action, civil and criminal,” has been initiated against him.

It also calls upon media houses, publishers, platforms and channels to immediately remove any content carrying or repeating the alleged claims and to carry the public notice in its place.