Why William and Harry will not inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Princess Diana left her sons jewellery, personal treasures and money, but not the stately home where she grew up. Princes William and Harry will not inherit Althorp, the Northamptonshire estate that holds so much meaning for them.

Althorp stays with the Spencer name

Althorp has belonged to the Spencer family since 1508 and spans more than 13,000 acres. Diana moved there in 1975, when her father became Earl Spencer. She lived there until she left home as an adult. Following her death in 1997, she was buried on a small island in the estate's Oval Lake.

The estate is the official seat of the Earl Spencer, and the current holder is Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer. It is expected to pass to his son, Louis, Viscount Althorp, under primogeniture.