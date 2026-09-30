Why William and Harry will not inherit Princess Diana's childhood home

Princess Diana left her sons jewellery, personal treasures and money, but not the stately home where she grew up. Princes William and Harry will not inherit Althorp, the Northamptonshire estate that holds so much meaning for them.
Althorp has belonged to the Spencer family since 1508 and spans more than 13,000 acres. Diana moved there in 1975, when her father became Earl Spencer. She lived there until she left home as an adult. Following her death in 1997, she was buried on a small island in the estate's Oval Lake.
The estate is the official seat of the Earl Spencer, and the current holder is Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer. It is expected to pass to his son, Louis, Viscount Althorp, under primogeniture.
This traditional system reserves property and titles for the eldest son, and it is why Louis is set to inherit ahead of his three older sisters, Lady Kitty, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia. As Diana's sons, William and Harry sit outside that line altogether. The estate is meant to stay within the Spencer name.
Lady Kitty Spencer has said she is happy with the arrangement. She told Tatler she likes the idea that the house stays in the same family with the same surname. Earl Spencer has acknowledged both the problems and the strengths of the tradition, saying that is simply how it works.
Not owning Althorp does not cut William and Harry off from it. Reports say both princes can visit their mother's grave privately whenever they wish. The island is reachable only by boat, and Earl Spencer has written that its remoteness is intentional. The public can pay respects at a memorial elsewhere on the grounds.
Harry has written about visiting the site with his wife, Meghan, on the 25th anniversary of Diana's death. He has also said the money his mother left him helped fund the couple's move to California.
The 90-room house is open to the public, with a picture gallery and a grand library. It remains the home of Earl Spencer and his wife, Karen Gordon. The Spencer tiara Diana wore on her wedding day follows the same family lines.
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