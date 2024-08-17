Zeenat Aman to evoke nostalgia with her iconic, groovy Hindi cinema tunes in upcoming tribute

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has announced that she will be celebrating five decades of performing some of the most iconic and lively music in Hindi cinema. An active social media user, Zeenat recently shared a teaser video on Instagram, hinting at “something Mastani coming soon,” accompanied by her famous song Dum Maro Dum from the 1971 film Hare Krishna Hare Ram.

In her post, Zeenat wrote, “Honoring five decades of performing the most iconic and groovy tunes in Hindi cinema! Stay tuned… I have an exciting announcement coming this Monday that will spark nostalgia and get your feet moving.”

Zeenat also recently shared her “meditative ritual” for preparing for events, which includes a hot shower, a fluffy robe, and carefully arranging her jewellery and accessories. She mentioned, “Even after 50 years in the public eye, I still get butterflies and jitters. To manage this, I’ve turned the preparation process into a calming ritual. I begin as a plain Z aunty and transform into The Zeenat Aman with the help of my hair and makeup team.”

On the professional front, Zeenat will soon appear in the film The Royals, which stars Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, along with a notable cast including Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, and Milind Soman.