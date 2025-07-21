It’s a wrap for Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1

The makers of Kantara unveiled the video of Rishab Shetty's much-anticipated directorial Kantara: Chapter 1, offering audiences a spectacular look into the epic scale and effort behind the film, as the film wrapped up its shoot.

Culmination of 250 days of shooting as Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 wraps up

The video, released as a wrap-up celebration, marks the culmination of over 250 days of shooting, the result of more than three years of unwavering dedication. With thousands of crew members working tirelessly through each phase of production, the making video stands as a tribute to the passion and precision that define actor and dDirector Rishab Shetty’s storytelling.

Rishab took to his social media to announce the wrap-up of Kantara: Chapter 1. By sharing a BTS video of the entire journey, Rishab offered glimpses into the grand, divine, and marvellous world of this cinematic spectacle. He further wrote in the caption –

"Wrap Up… The Journey Begins ❤‍🔥

Presenting #WorldOfKantara ~ A Glimpse into the making.

#KantaraChapter1 has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit.

Can’t wait to see you all in theatres on October 2nd, as this legendary tale unfolds on big screens worldwide. 🔥"