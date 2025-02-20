Rishab Shetty to film epic war sequence for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’

Rishab Shetty is all set to film the most ambitious war sequence in Kantara: Chapter 1. According to sources close to the production, this epic action scene will be filmed over a span of 45 to 50 days in the rugged mountains of Karnataka. Rishab is expected to devote significant time and effort to bring this grand, intense sequence to life. The insider revealed that the film boasts one of the largest and most spectacular war sequences ever captured on screen.

The shoot is taking place in a remote location, with minimal facilities, which will further enhance the authenticity and challenge of the production. Shetty and the crew spent an entire month in this isolated area to ensure they could capture the raw intensity of the scene, guaranteeing a truly immersive cinematic experience.

The breathtaking landscapes of Karnataka's mountains will serve as a dramatic backdrop for this epic battle.