Rishab Shetty embodies Shivaji Maharaj in the new poster of ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has set the stage for an epic cinematic tribute with the unveiling of the first poster for The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, featuring National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty in the titular role.

The poster shared on the 395th birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha warrior, signals the beginning of an ambitious journey to bring his legacy to life on the big screen. The film is slated for a grand worldwide release on January 21, 2027.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "On the sacred birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, my heart swells with honour and responsibility. He was not just a warrior but the soul of Swarajya—a beacon of courage, wisdom, and devotion. To embody his spirit on screen is a divine calling, a journey that humbles me beyond words."