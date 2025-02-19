Rishab Shetty embodies Shivaji Maharaj in the new poster of ‘The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’

Filmmaker Sandeep Singh has set the stage for an epic cinematic tribute with the unveiling of the first poster for The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, featuring National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty in the titular role.
The poster shared on the 395th birth anniversary of the legendary Maratha warrior, signals the beginning of an ambitious journey to bring his legacy to life on the big screen. The film is slated for a grand worldwide release on January 21, 2027.
Sharing the poster on Instagram, the filmmaker wrote, "On the sacred birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, my heart swells with honour and responsibility. He was not just a warrior but the soul of Swarajya—a beacon of courage, wisdom, and devotion. To embody his spirit on screen is a divine calling, a journey that humbles me beyond words."
Earlier, in an interview, Rishab had described portraying Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a rare and prestigious opportunity, calling it an "honour" to step into the shoes of such an iconic historical figure.
“Shivaji’s journey has always inspired me, and being part of a project that celebrates his immense contributions fills me with great pride. Biopics like this are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, and as an actor, I consider it a privilege to bring his story to the big screen,” he was quoted as saying.
Further elevating the film’s grandeur, renowned composer Pritam will helm the music, while acclaimed lyricist Prasoon Joshi will craft the lyrics, ensuring an immersive and evocative soundtrack befitting the epic tale. Costume designer Ashley Rebello has been entrusted with crafting the film’s visual authenticity.
Talking about the project, Ashely told a media house, "This is our first venture together, and I’m thrilled to be part of such a monumental project."
The film will be released in seven languages—Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam, and Bengali—ensuring a broad reach among audiences. As anticipation builds, fans eagerly await Rishab’s transformation into the legendary warrior, promising a cinematic spectacle that honours Shivaji Maharaj’s enduring legacy.