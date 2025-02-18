Vicky Kaushal celebrates ‘Chhaava’ success by offering prayers at Mumbai’s Babulnath Temple

Vicky Kaushal visited Mumbai's Babulnath Temple on Monday to offer prayers in gratitude for the overwhelming success of his latest film, Chhaava. Dressed in traditional attire, a mustard kurta and cream pyjama, the actor performed rituals and sought blessings from Lord Shiva.

According to reports, Vicky was accompanied by security officials. Following his prayers, the actor interacted with fans, clicking selfies and expressing his appreciation for their support.