Vicky Kaushal celebrates ‘Chhaava’ success by offering prayers at Mumbai’s Babulnath Temple

Vicky Kaushal visited Mumbai's Babulnath Temple on Monday to offer prayers in gratitude for the overwhelming success of his latest film, Chhaava. Dressed in traditional attire, a mustard kurta and cream pyjama, the actor performed rituals and sought blessings from Lord Shiva.
According to reports, Vicky was accompanied by security officials. Following his prayers, the actor interacted with fans, clicking selfies and expressing his appreciation for their support.
Vicky's temple visit comes as Chhaava continues its triumphant run at the box office. The historical drama has shattered records, becoming the first film of 2025 to cross the INR 100 crore mark in just its opening weekend.
This Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj biopic, directed by Laxman Utekar, has resonated deeply with audiences, evoking strong emotions. Vicky recently shared a video on social media of a child crying in a theatre after watching the film, captioning it, “Humari sabse badi kamayi. Proud of you beta… wish I could give you a hug. Thank you everyone for your love and emotions. We wished for Shambhu Raaje’s story to reach every household in the world… and to see that happening is our greatest victory.”
Chhaava's success has led to increased screenings across Maharashtra, reflecting the film's popularity, stated reports. Rashmika Mandanna portrays Sambhaji's wife, Yesubai in the film, while Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Aurangzeb. The film also features Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Diana Penty in significant roles.
Chhaava's rapid climb to the INR 100 crore club underscores its widespread appeal and solidifies its position as a box office success.