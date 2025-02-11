Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna offer prayers at Golden Temple during ‘Chhaava’ promotions

The Raazi star kicked off Chhaava promotions by paying tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his city. He also visited Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel Chhava and stars Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika portraying Maharani Yesubai. The film is set for a theatrical release on February 14.