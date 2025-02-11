Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna offer prayers at Golden Temple during ‘Chhaava’ promotions

As part of their promotional tour for Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings. Rashmika looked elegant in a pink salwar kameez adorned with golden embellishments, while Vicky opted for a classic white kurta-pajama.
Sharing his experience on Instagram, Vicky expressed his admiration for the spiritual aura of Sri Harmandir Sahib, writing, “There’s something about #SriHarmandirSahib! The peace, the divinity, the power of prayer. As we bring #Chhaava to the world, I hope it reflects even a fraction of the strength and devotion this sacred place inspires. Rabb meher bakshe. Satnam Waheguru.” He also posted glimpses from their visit.
The duo arrived in Amritsar a few hours earlier, marking another stop on their film’s promotional journey. Rashmika shared an Instagram Story featuring a picture of herself and Vicky against the backdrop of an aircraft, captioning it, “Amritsar... Ki Haal aaaa!!!”
She sported a casual cream T-shirt paired with baggy blue denim, while Vicky kept it monochrome in a black sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a matching cap. Vicky also posted a similar update.
The Raazi star kicked off Chhaava promotions by paying tribute to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his city. He also visited Shri Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to offer prayers to Lord Shiva.
Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is based on Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel Chhava and stars Vicky as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika portraying Maharani Yesubai. The film is set for a theatrical release on February 14.