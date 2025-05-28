Streaming platforms remove ‘Housefull 5’ teaser amid copyright controversy

According to sources close to the development, the takedown was prompted by a copyright claim filed by a third party, the details of which have not yet been officially disclosed. The teaser’s removal has left fans confused and disappointed, especially given the buzz around the franchise's fifth instalment, which promises a fresh comedic twist and an ensemble cast.

Housefull, known for its slapstick humor and star-studded lineup, has been a staple in Indian comedy cinema since the release of the first film in 2010. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 was expected to continue the legacy with even more extravagant sets, quirky plotlines, and larger-than-life characters. The teaser was the first official glimpse into what the makers described as their "most ambitious" film in the franchise to date.