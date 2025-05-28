Streaming platforms remove ‘Housefull 5’ teaser amid copyright controversy

In a surprising turn of events, YouTube has taken down the teaser for the much-anticipated Bollywood comedy Housefull 5 following a copyright dispute. The teaser, which was released earlier this week and quickly garnered millions of views, has now been removed from YouTube, sparking discussions across social media.
According to sources close to the development, the takedown was prompted by a copyright claim filed by a third party, the details of which have not yet been officially disclosed. The teaser’s removal has left fans confused and disappointed, especially given the buzz around the franchise's fifth instalment, which promises a fresh comedic twist and an ensemble cast.
Housefull, known for its slapstick humor and star-studded lineup, has been a staple in Indian comedy cinema since the release of the first film in 2010. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Housefull 5 was expected to continue the legacy with even more extravagant sets, quirky plotlines, and larger-than-life characters. The teaser was the first official glimpse into what the makers described as their "most ambitious" film in the franchise to date.
Fans took to X and Instagram to voice their opinions, with many speculating about the nature of the copyright issue. Some suggested that it might be linked to the teaser’s background score or visuals, which could have unintentionally used material owned by another rights holder. Neither the film’s production house nor YouTube has issued a formal statement, but industry insiders hint that the dispute may soon be resolved, allowing the teaser to return online.
For now, the controversy has only heightened interest in Housefull 5, with fans eagerly awaiting updates. Whether the teaser will be re-released after edits or reinstated in its original form remains to be seen, but the incident has certainly amplified anticipation for what’s shaping up to be one of Bollywood’s biggest comedies of the year.