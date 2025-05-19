Twinkle Khanna confronted Akshay Kumar over rumoured clash with Vicky Kaushal on Operation Sindoor

Author Twinkle Khanna recently revealed she confronted husband Akshay Kumar after seeing tweets claiming he was “fighting with” actor Vicky Kaushal over making a film on Operation Sindoor.

In her column for the Times of India, Twinkle shared her confusion over the viral speculation and Akshay’s humourous reaction.

Twinkle Khanna: It’s so hard to tell what’s real

Twinkle wrote, “I came across a flurry of tweets and called the man of the house. I started arguing, saying, ‘I just read that you’re fighting with Vicky Kaushal over who gets to make a movie on Operation Sindoor.’

He sighed and replied, ‘It’s fake news and my leg is on fire, so I’ll call you later.’ He really should come up with better excuses if he just wants to hang up.”

Later, when Akshay returned home with a bandaged calf, Twinkle realised he had indeed been injured during a shoot.

“Apparently, his leg was truly on fire for a scene. These days, it’s so hard to tell what’s real that I view every piece of information with suspicion,” she added.

Background on Operation Sindoor

The controversy began a few weeks ago when Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films and The Content Engineer announced a film titled Operation Sindoor, amid rising India-Pakistan tensions. The film’s poster depicted a female soldier holding a rifle in one hand while applying sindoor with the other, against a backdrop of fire tanks, blasts, and fighter jets.

Following backlash, director Uttam Maheshwari issued an apology on Instagram, stating he never intended to “hurt or provoke anyone’s sentiments.”

He added that the film wasn’t about “fame or monetisation,” but inspired by “the courage, sacrifice, and strength of our soldiers and leadership.”

Operation Sindoor is said to be based on India's military action on May 6–7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack in April.