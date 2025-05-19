Dostana 2: Vikrant Massey and Lakshya to star in sequel; here's when it will go on floors

A source close to the project shared, “Dostana 2 has been in development at Dharma for a while, and the makers have cracked a perfect script that can carry the franchise forward in a progressive manner. Dostana 2 will feature Vikrant Massey with Lakshya, and will mark the launchpad of a debutant as the female lead. The makers are aiming to take the film on floors in January 2026, and release it at the end of next year.”

The film, still in the planning phase, is expected to be directed by a filmmaker who will be finalized in the coming weeks. “Dostana 2 is being conceptualized as a theatrical film, with music, comedy, romance, and drama. Talks are on with the filmmakers, and a director will be locked in a fortnight,” the source added.

Originally, 'Dostana 2' was supposed to star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, but in 2021, Dharma Productions confirmed they would be “recasting” the film after Kartik’s departure. Aaryan later shared his side of the story in 2024, but the production house has kept details under wraps.