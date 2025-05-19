Dostana 2: Vikrant Massey and Lakshya to star in sequel; here's when it will go on floors

Karan Johar’s 'Dostana 2' has finally found its leading stars. The highly awaited sequel to the 2008 hit 'Dostana' has faced numerous delays and controversies, particularly due to reports of a fallout between Dharma Productions and actor Kartik Aaryan. Now, recent reports indicate that Vikrant Massey has stepped in to lead the project.
According to reports, Massey will be acting alongside Kill star Lakshya in the film, which is also expected to feature a debutant female actor in the main role. While there has been no official confirmation yet, the report claims that the filmmakers plan to start shooting in January 2026, with a theatrical release targeted for the end of that year.
A source close to the project shared, “Dostana 2 has been in development at Dharma for a while, and the makers have cracked a perfect script that can carry the franchise forward in a progressive manner. Dostana 2 will feature Vikrant Massey with Lakshya, and will mark the launchpad of a debutant as the female lead. The makers are aiming to take the film on floors in January 2026, and release it at the end of next year.”
The film, still in the planning phase, is expected to be directed by a filmmaker who will be finalized in the coming weeks. “Dostana 2 is being conceptualized as a theatrical film, with music, comedy, romance, and drama. Talks are on with the filmmakers, and a director will be locked in a fortnight,” the source added.
Originally, 'Dostana 2' was supposed to star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor, but in 2021, Dharma Productions confirmed they would be “recasting” the film after Kartik’s departure. Aaryan later shared his side of the story in 2024, but the production house has kept details under wraps.
Meanwhile, both actors have moved on to other projects. Kartik Aaryan is set to appear in Anurag Basu’s untitled film and Karan Johar’s 'Nagzilla', while Vikrant Massey is busy working on the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar biopic and 'Don 3', which are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.
On the production front, Dharma Productions is preparing for multiple releases in 2026, including 'Dhadak 2' and 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsikumari', while also gearing up to launch 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' and 'Nagzilla'—both starring Kartik Aaryan—later this year.