5 ways Spider-Man: Brand New Day has redefined the MCU’s superhero storytelling [Spoilers alert]

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the latest offering in Marvel Studios' onset of the upcoming multiversal climax of Avengers: Doomsday is a film that actually steps away from the current status quo.

Being the 'street-level' Spidey film that fans have wanted from the Tom Holland-led franchise for years, the film not only reinvents the live-action version of the character but also redefines the superhero genre to pay a simple ode to the human-ness of characters underneath the grandeur and spectacle. With the film now out for a week Spider-Man: Brand New Day has bagged the global box office record of 2nd highest opening weekend collection — $932 million, right behind Avengers: Endgame (2019).

To understand what makes this fourth Spider-Man film (directed by Destin Daniel Cretton) set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have such an impact in the superhero genre, we look at some of the key plot details and narrative and thematic areas. Spoilers ahead!