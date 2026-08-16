Ourange Juice Gang makes big-screen debut with Bhootam Bhayyam

So, what drew them to the film and its horror-comedy genre? “Comedy has always been at the heart of everything we create, so that aspect instantly felt like home. But what really excited us was the blend of comedy with horror. We've all grown up listening to local ghost stories and urban legends, and there's something so entertaining about mixing those spooky moments with humour. When we heard the script, we immediately connected with its tone because it felt relatable, fun, and different from anything we'd done before.”

And how was acting in a feature film different from creating digital content? “Creating short-form digital content and acting in a feature film are completely different experiences. While our experience as content creators gave us confidence in front of the camera, filmmaking taught us an entirely new craft. We underwent a two-month acting workshop before the shoot, which helped us understand the technicalities of performance, from reacting naturally to co-actors and giving each other space during scenes to maintaining consistency across multiple takes. It was a learning experience that made us appreciate the art of filmmaking even more.

Given their close chemistry as a group, did that make filming easier, or were there moments when they simply couldn't stop laughing during takes? “Our biggest advantage was that we're genuinely friends in real life. As our director often says, he cast seven real friends, and now we understand why that mattered so much. We already know each other's personalities, strengths, and quirks, so nothing felt forced. That natural comfort translated beautifully on screen. Off-screen, the set was filled with laughter every single day. There are countless memories, but one that always makes us laugh is when Karan had a seemingly simple dialogue that somehow took nearly six hours to shoot. We were literally having meals between takes while standing on set. The funniest part was that when the director asked him to say the same line the next day, he delivered it perfectly in one go. After repeating it for hours, it had become second nature. Those are the moments we'll cherish forever.