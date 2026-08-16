Ourange Juice Gang makes big-screen debut with Bhootam Bhayyam

Popular content creators Ourange Juice Gang have made their acting debut with the comedy-horror thriller Bhootam Bhayyam and are understandably on cloud nine. The film follows seven jobless friends who move into a haunted mansion, discover a cursed ancient coin and unleash dangerous supernatural forces. For the group, making their big-screen debut together is a particularly special milestone.
Talking about their debut, they say, “It feels incredibly special. Making our acting debut together in a Marathi film is something we never imagined when we first started creating reels as a group of friends. For many of us, Marathi is our mother tongue, which makes this journey even more meaningful. Looking back at where we started and seeing ourselves on the big screen today feels surreal. It's a dream we've all shared for years, and we're grateful that we got to achieve it together.”
So, what drew them to the film and its horror-comedy genre? “Comedy has always been at the heart of everything we create, so that aspect instantly felt like home. But what really excited us was the blend of comedy with horror. We've all grown up listening to local ghost stories and urban legends, and there's something so entertaining about mixing those spooky moments with humour. When we heard the script, we immediately connected with its tone because it felt relatable, fun, and different from anything we'd done before.”
And how was acting in a feature film different from creating digital content? “Creating short-form digital content and acting in a feature film are completely different experiences. While our experience as content creators gave us confidence in front of the camera, filmmaking taught us an entirely new craft. We underwent a two-month acting workshop before the shoot, which helped us understand the technicalities of performance, from reacting naturally to co-actors and giving each other space during scenes to maintaining consistency across multiple takes. It was a learning experience that made us appreciate the art of filmmaking even more.
Given their close chemistry as a group, did that make filming easier, or were there moments when they simply couldn't stop laughing during takes? “Our biggest advantage was that we're genuinely friends in real life. As our director often says, he cast seven real friends, and now we understand why that mattered so much. We already know each other's personalities, strengths, and quirks, so nothing felt forced. That natural comfort translated beautifully on screen. Off-screen, the set was filled with laughter every single day. There are countless memories, but one that always makes us laugh is when Karan had a seemingly simple dialogue that somehow took nearly six hours to shoot. We were literally having meals between takes while standing on set. The funniest part was that when the director asked him to say the same line the next day, he delivered it perfectly in one go. After repeating it for hours, it had become second nature. Those are the moments we'll cherish forever.
Asked about their experience of being part of the same film as seasoned actors such as Siddharth Jadhav, Smita Shewale, Shweta Kharat and Mayuresh Pem, they say, “ While we didn't share scenes or work directly with them, we're genuinely excited to be part of the same film. Watching such accomplished actors be associated with the project is inspiring, and as newcomers, we're grateful to be making our debut in a film that features such talented performers. We hope to collaborate with artists like them in the future and learn from their experience.
And can we expect to see Ourange Juice Gang in more films hereafter? “Absolutely. This is just the beginning for us. We'd love to continue acting, whether individually or together as the Ourange Juice Gang. As performers, we hope to take on lead roles and characters that have a meaningful impact on the story, but we're equally excited to explore challenging and unconventional roles that push us beyond our comfort zones. Every project is an opportunity to learn and evolve, and we're looking forward to seeing where this journey takes us.
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