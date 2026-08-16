Raja Sen, National Award-winning filmmaker of Damu and Desh dies at 70

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen, a three-time National Film Award winner known for films including Damu and Desh died on Sunday at the age of 70. As per reports had been undergoing treatment at a KIolkata hospital after being admitted in critical condition and was on ventilation.
Reports claim Sen had been dealing with age-related health issues and other complications for several years. He suffered a serious back injury in a fall on the sets of the 2016 film Maya Mridanga. The injury later affected his mobility. Earlier this year, he developed weakness in his lower body and was diagnosed with a complex neurological condition, for which he underwent major surgery in February.
While his condition initially improved following the surgery, his health deteriorated in recent weeks, and caused concern among his family and colleagues in the Bengali film industry.
Sen was born in Kolkata on November 10, 1955 and began his career in Bengali television before making the transition to feature films. He directed television adaptations of acclaimed works including Adarsha Hindu Hotel, Arogya Niketan and Tarashankarer Chhoto Galpo.
His feature-film debut, Damu, released in 1996, won the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film. Starring Raghuvir Yadav, Satya Banerjee and Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, the film established Sen as a filmmaker drawn to stories about ordinary people, family and human relationships.
He later directed Atmiyo Swajan, which received the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare. His filmography also included Chakrabyuha, Desh, Debipaksha, Krishnakanter Will, Tinmurti, Laboratory, Moubone Aaj, Colonel and Maya Mridanga.
Sen also made a significant contribution to documentary filmmaking. His documentary on noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Suchitra Mitra won the National Film Award for Best Arts/Cultural Film. He also made documentaries on several major figures from Bengal’s cultural landscape, including filmmakers Tapan Sinha and Sombhu Mitra and poet Subhas Mukhopadhyay.
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