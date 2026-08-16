Raja Sen, National Award-winning filmmaker of Damu and Desh dies at 70

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen, a three-time National Film Award winner known for films including Damu and Desh died on Sunday at the age of 70. As per reports had been undergoing treatment at a KIolkata hospital after being admitted in critical condition and was on ventilation.

Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen, known for Damu and Laboratory, dies at 70

Reports claim Sen had been dealing with age-related health issues and other complications for several years. He suffered a serious back injury in a fall on the sets of the 2016 film Maya Mridanga. The injury later affected his mobility. Earlier this year, he developed weakness in his lower body and was diagnosed with a complex neurological condition, for which he underwent major surgery in February.

While his condition initially improved following the surgery, his health deteriorated in recent weeks, and caused concern among his family and colleagues in the Bengali film industry.