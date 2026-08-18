Mohanlal film Athimanoharam faces filming hurdles at Sabarimala amid strict forest regulations

The Kerala High Court recently disposed of a petition regarding the shooting of the upcoming Malayalam film Athimanoharam, which stars actor Mohanlal and is directed by Tharun Moorthi. The legal move highlighted conflicting stances between authorities over commercial filming inside the Periyar Tiger Reserve and the sacred Sabarimala temple premises.

Mohanlal film Athimanoharam Sabarimala shoot update

Tharun had approached the court seeking expedited clearance from the Divisional Forest Officer in Ranni and the deputy director of the Periyar West Division to shoot in Pamba and Sannidhanam. However, the deputy director maintained that judicial and government directives strictly prohibit commercial films or television serials within wildlife sanctuaries, national parks and tiger reserves. Although the land is leased to the Travancore Devaswom Board for the Sabarimala pilgrimage, its protected forest status remains unchanged.

Conversely, the Divisional Forest Officer offered a partial green light. The officer informed the court that filming could proceed at specific requested locations between August 18 and August 28. This permission depends on the payment of prescribed fees and the execution of a formal agreement with the Forest and Wildlife Department. Following these submissions, the bench comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar disposed of the plea.