Vismaya Mohanlal breaks silence on backlash over NEET protest remarks, says she stands by her views

She said, "I stand by what I said. I believe that we are a democracy. We should always be allowed to question and be heard. We should always have dialogue instead of force, and I don't think your politics should ever supersede your humanity. Regardless of which party is in power, if the same happens tomorrow, I would still feel the same way."

Further, she made clear that her stance was not influenced by any political party. As per her belief, humans should come before politics, regardless of who is in charge. In her initial post on social media, Vismaya Mohanlal had written that one need not necessarily support the demands of the protesting students. But one must be worried if the protesting people are met with forceful opposition during their protests.