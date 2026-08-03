Vismaya Mohanlal breaks silence on backlash over NEET protest remarks, says she stands by her views

Vismaya Mohanlal, daughter of Mohanlal, has come out to respond to the backlash that she faced for backing the students fighting against the NEET paper leak scandal. The actress, who is all set to debut in the movie titled Thudakkam, has stated that she has no regrets over her statements and will continue to stand by them despite facing flak on social media platforms. She was dubbed 'anti-national' by social media users and asked to be boycotted from her debut film, Thudakkam.
Addressing questions during an interview, Vismaya Mohanlal expressed her opinion on how people must always be free to raise queries in a democratic country. She reiterated that dialogue is the best option for solving disputes and should never be supplanted by any kind of violence.
She said, "I stand by what I said. I believe that we are a democracy. We should always be allowed to question and be heard. We should always have dialogue instead of force, and I don't think your politics should ever supersede your humanity. Regardless of which party is in power, if the same happens tomorrow, I would still feel the same way."
Further, she made clear that her stance was not influenced by any political party. As per her belief, humans should come before politics, regardless of who is in charge. In her initial post on social media, Vismaya Mohanlal had written that one need not necessarily support the demands of the protesting students. But one must be worried if the protesting people are met with forceful opposition during their protests.
Major Ravi, the filmmaker, too made his stand for her during a social media live video conference. He stated that he knows Mohanlal's daughter from her childhood days and feels that her response has been based on humanitarian grounds. He says that she has been touched by the difficulties faced by the students and thus her comments are not politically motivated.
On the other hand, actor Vismaya Mohanlal is getting ready for her first acting role in the movie Thudakkam, which will be released in theatres on August 7.