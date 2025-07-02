Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya to make acting debut with Thudakkam

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya, is all set to step into the world of cinema with her debut film Thudakkam, written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.
Confirming the news, Mohanlal took to his social media to extend his love and blessings to his daughter. He wrote,"Dear Mayakutty, may your 'Thudakkam' be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema." The heartfelt message was shared alongside the official poster of the film.
Vismaya’s brother, actor Pranav Mohanlal, also welcomed her into the film industry with a warm message on Instagram."My sister is taking her first step into the world of cinema. Incredibly proud of and excited for her as she goes on this journey!" he wrote, echoing the pride of the family.
Director Jude Anthany Joseph expressed his gratitude for being chosen to launch Vismaya’s career, saying,"I see this as a calling. When my dear Lalettan and Suchichechi entrusted me with their beloved Maya’s debut, I saw the joy and hope in their eyes. I won’t let you down. This is not a grand film, just a small, heartfelt story—like all my films."
He also hinted at the beginning of a creative collaboration with producer Antony Perumbavoor, calling it the start of a hopeful new journey.
Before venturing into cinema, Vismaya’s debut poetry collection Grains of Stardust was published by Penguin Random House India in 2021, marking her entry into the literary world.
With Thudakkam, Vismaya becomes the second of Mohanlal’s children to enter the film industry, following in the footsteps of her brother Pranav.
