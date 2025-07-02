Mohanlal’s daughter Vismaya to make acting debut with Thudakkam

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s daughter, Vismaya, is all set to step into the world of cinema with her debut film Thudakkam, written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Confirming the news, Mohanlal took to his social media to extend his love and blessings to his daughter. He wrote,"Dear Mayakutty, may your 'Thudakkam' be just the first step in a lifelong love affair with cinema." The heartfelt message was shared alongside the official poster of the film.