Actor Aditi Sharma files FIR against husband and in-laws over domestic violence and mental harassment

As per the complaint, the alleged abuse and theft occurred at the couple’s Goregaon residence and spanned November 12, 2024 to March 9, 2025.

The actress has said that the matter began after a live-in relationship turned into marriage at the Goregaon flat. She has provided details of items allegedly taken. Goregaon Police have registered the case and a designated inspector is handling the investigation.

Aditi has worked across television, films and digital platforms. However, she is majorly known for her work in television. She began her acting journey with modelling assignments and music videos before making a successful transition to television. Over the years, she has earned recognition for portraying emotionally layered characters, winning praise for her natural screen presence and expressive performances.