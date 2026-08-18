Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Margot Robbie may lead, Jack Sparrow may not be the protagonist

The Pirates of the Caribbean’s sixth instalment is reportedly in the making and Johnny Depp is all set to have a glamorous return with Captain Jack Sparrow. But this time around, some reports have also suggested that he might not be the central character, and instead, a surprising new character could steer the pirate’s ship as the protagonist.

Johnny Depp returns for Pirates of the Caribean 6, but Margot Robbie may steer the franchise forward

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer in a recent interview shared that the team is trying to get Johnny onboard. He said, “We’re talking with Johnny (Depp), we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done”. The last installment Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, was released in 2017 where the audience witnessed their beloved Captain Sparrow in action.

Following years of contemplation, the sixth installment is set for production finally. Now, one of the mysteries that the audiences have been hit with is the change in protagonist. The new film reportedly will not keep Jack Sparrow and the lead character instead Margot Robbie is speculated to be in the center of the spotlight.