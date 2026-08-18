Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Margot Robbie may lead, Jack Sparrow may not be the protagonist

The Pirates of the Caribbean’s sixth instalment is reportedly in the making and Johnny Depp is all set to have a glamorous return with Captain Jack Sparrow. But this time around, some reports have also suggested that he might not be the central character, and instead, a surprising new character could steer the pirate’s ship as the protagonist.
Producer Jerry Bruckheimer in a recent interview shared that the team is trying to get Johnny onboard. He said, “We’re talking with Johnny (Depp), we’re working on a screenplay, and hopefully we can get this done”. The last installment Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, was released in 2017 where the audience witnessed their beloved Captain Sparrow in action.
Following years of contemplation, the sixth installment is set for production finally. Now, one of the mysteries that the audiences have been hit with is the change in protagonist. The new film reportedly will not keep Jack Sparrow and the lead character instead Margot Robbie is speculated to be in the center of the spotlight.
The actress has been linked to be a part of the movie for quite some time now. While the status of her project has changed over the years, producer Jerry said last year that she was still involved with Pirates 6 in some capacity. The latest report suggests those concepts may have evolved into a single film that combines Margot’s new character with Johnny’s established pirate. However, neither Disney nor Margot has officially confirmed her participation. Details about the alleged character, including her connection to Jack Sparrow, also remain undisclosed.
Now as for the movie, the next installment must solve a difficult creative challenge: honoring the series’ history while proving it can survive beyond a story driven entirely by Sparrow. Placing Margot at the center while giving Johnny a supporting role could provide that bridge.