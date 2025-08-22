Will Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley reprise their roles for the Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot?

Ahead of the potential Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot, Orlando Bloom expressed his desire to be a part of the latest installment. According to him, the very essence of having a reboot is uniting all the main characters. He states being hopeful of the writers and the way they will be shaping up the narrative, “Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page, and I'm sure there's a way to create something.” He adds further, "I would personally love to see everybody back. I think the way to win on that [ reboot] one is to get everybody back. If they can and if everybody wanted to go back."

While the movie is still being written, there are several speculations on how to go about it. In fact, neither the makers nor the past cast is in a position to know what is going on in the writer’s mind. Bloom reflects, “What they're thinking...is how to do it. Do you bring in a female leading character that replicates Jack in some way? I don't know. The jury is out on how to do it again.”