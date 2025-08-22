Will Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley reprise their roles for the Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot?

Fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise were left wanting for more since the announcement of the next movie in the installment- the Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot. And what further heightened their excitement was the fact that Johnny Depp ‘might’ be seen as Captain Jack Sparrow once again on the big screens. However, now the question turns to the Captain’s comrades- will Will Turner essayed by Orlando Bloom and Elizabeth Swann played by Keira Knightley would also reprise their roles?
Ahead of the potential Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot, Orlando Bloom expressed his desire to be a part of the latest installment. According to him, the very essence of having a reboot is uniting all the main characters. He states being hopeful of the writers and the way they will be shaping up the narrative, “Everything is in the writing, right? Everything is on the page, and I'm sure there's a way to create something.” He adds further, "I would personally love to see everybody back. I think the way to win on that [ reboot] one is to get everybody back. If they can and if everybody wanted to go back."
While the movie is still being written, there are several speculations on how to go about it. In fact, neither the makers nor the past cast is in a position to know what is going on in the writer’s mind. Bloom reflects, “What they're thinking...is how to do it. Do you bring in a female leading character that replicates Jack in some way? I don't know. The jury is out on how to do it again.”
However, even though Bloom is excited to see if there is a reunion of the past cast in the new Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot, co-star Keira Knightley has long-ago closed the chapter. She once stated, “The hours are insane. It's years of your life, you have no control over where you're filming, how long you're filming, what you're filming”. It is only a matter of time when when the world will get to know who the final cast is and whether their beloved original cast members would return for the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.
On the work front, Bloom will be seen in The Cut, who will be seen as a defeated boxer on the path for redemption and finding a purpose far greater than imagined.
