Comedian Lilly Singh joins cast of Netflix film Best of the Best

Canadian YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh is joining the cast of Netflix film Best of the Best about competitive Bollywood dance. It is a coming-of-age movie written and produced by Prashanth Venkataramanujam and Hasan Minhaj, who will also be acting.

Alongside Hasan Minhaj, Never Have I Ever lead Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia will also be part of the cast. Others in the movie include Four More Shots Please's Ankur Rathee, Chaneil Kular from Netflix original Sex Education, Shreya Navile and Becky Alex. Other actors include Janina Gavankar, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Saara Chaudry, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi and Sasha Bhasin.

The plot revolves around two childhood friends, Maya, played by Maitreyi, and Anjali, played by Priyanka, who join the Bollywood dance team at their college for fun, but the challenge gets immensely competitive and intense as the movie progresses.

The film will be directed by Lena Khan, who has previously worked with Maitreyi as a director of Never Have I Ever. Jonathan Eirich and Ryan Halprin will produce and executive produce the film, respectively.