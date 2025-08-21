Comedian Lilly Singh joins cast of Netflix film Best of the Best

Canadian YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh is joining the cast of Netflix film Best of the Best about competitive Bollywood dance. It is a coming-of-age movie written and produced by Prashanth Venkataramanujam and Hasan Minhaj, who will also be acting.
Alongside Hasan Minhaj, Never Have I Ever lead Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Priyanka Kedia will also be part of the cast. Others in the movie include Four More Shots Please's Ankur Rathee, Chaneil Kular from Netflix original Sex Education, Shreya Navile and Becky Alex. Other actors include Janina Gavankar, Nihar Duvvuri, Nico Greetham, Saara Chaudry, Amryn Khurana, Tanishq Joshi and Sasha Bhasin.
The plot revolves around two childhood friends, Maya, played by Maitreyi, and Anjali, played by Priyanka, who join the Bollywood dance team at their college for fun, but the challenge gets immensely competitive and intense as the movie progresses.
The film will be directed by Lena Khan, who has previously worked with Maitreyi as a director of Never Have I Ever. Jonathan Eirich and Ryan Halprin will produce and executive produce the film, respectively.
This is not the Lilly Singh's first movie. She transitioned from YouTube to television with A Little Late with Lilly Singh, a late-night talk show that ran for two seasons from 2019 to 2021, but it struggled with low ratings and received one of the lowest IMDb ratings for a late-night talk show at 1.5.
Her filmography includes the low-performing movie Dr. Cabbie which released in 2014 and appearances in YouTube series such as Giving Back Glam, The Tube's Hautest and Lana Steele: Make Up Spy in 2015.
In 2017, Lilly was ranked the highest earning female YouTuber by Forbes Magazine.