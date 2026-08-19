Filmmaker John Favreau announces Oswald, a mini-series, but it’s not the round blue Octopus that comes to mind

Created by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks in 1927, he was one of the first major animated characters, dating even before the launch of everybody’s beloved Mickey Mouse. In fact, with the successful premiere of 26 Oswald cartoons, it would not be wrong to mention that he was the basis of Mickey Mouse. However, Walt Disney soon discovered that he did not own the rights to the character and hence had to give it up. While Oswald the lucky rabbit got lost in the pages of legalities, Mickey Mouse was born for the audience.

Oswald in the earlier animations looked quite like Mickey Mouse, except that he had long ears, a distinguishing feature which made him look more rabbit-like as compared to the round ears of the mouse. In personality, he was of course happy-go-lucky, energetic, with a variety of expressions and extremely mischievous. Decades later in 2006, Disney got back the rights to Oswald and he was being included in video games, theme parks, merchandise etc.