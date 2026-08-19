Niu Lai: 'Terrible' animation turns Chinese film into a surprise box-office hit

The movie Niu Lai, which is about a calf dreaming of becoming an adult in the company of his family, made only 10,000 yuan in the first ten days after its August 5 launch. However, it made 8.2 million yuan in a single day.

Niu Lai drew massive crowds after viral mockery reviews

The 3D animation of the film's characters seems to be of a primitive kind. Audiences referred to the appearance of the film as 'ugly' and 'eerie.' Some online reviews criticized and ridiculed the film. In China, some of the locals also posted comments like, 'unbelievably bad' and 'new internet trolling era icon.'