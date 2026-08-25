Chhaya Kadam on learning Bengali for Gandhari: ‘It added a new dimension to my character’

Actress Chhaya Kadam, who will be seen essaying a crucial role in Taapsee Pannu-led Gandhari, revealed that she learnt Bengali for her character in her next.

Chhaya Kadam reveals she learnt Bengali for Gandhari

She added that she enjoyed the process immensely and it made the entire journey even more memorable for her.

The Laapataa Ladies actress said, “For this character, I had the opportunity to learn Bengali, and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience. It added a new dimension to the character and made the journey even more memorable for me.”