Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming Netflix thriller Gandhari hits copyright controversy ahead of release

Taapsee Pannu’s high-octane thriller Gandhari has run into a copyright row just days ahead of its scheduled release on Netflix. Writer Kalyan Bandi has alleged that the film bears strong similarities to a registered concept he developed in 2019.

Taapsee Pannu film Gandhari faces copyright row

Kalyan, an IIT Madras alumnus who works as an inspector with Central GST and Customs, claims he wrote a story centred on a mother who transforms into a fierce goddess-like figure to rescue her kidnapped child from a trafficking racket. According to him, he pitched the script to Monika Shergill in 2019 when she was with Voot before her transition to Netflix as Vice President. Kalyan also registered the treatment with the Screenwriters Association.