Kiss marks to dirty cars: 4 weird reasons people have been fined around the world

A social media stunt in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, recently went viral after a driver transformed his vehicle into a ‘kiss car’. The owner, Aditya, explained that his car was covered with around 3,400 red lipstick marks over four hours, inspired by a foreign social media trend.
The vehicle quickly gained widespread attention online, racking up over 55 lakh views in a single day. However, it also caught the eye of the Gwalior Traffic Police. Officers traced the hatchback using its registration number and fined Aditya £50 (₹5,500) under the Motor Vehicles Act. “Action was taken under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act,” stated Traffic Subedar Abhishek. Realising his error, Aditya washed the lipstick off himself inside the police station. While a lip-printed hatchback may seem unique, motorists globally have faced equally bizarre driving penalties.
A salon owner in Brighton placed a three-foot toy double-decker bus outside his shop to entertain passers-by, only to find traffic wardens had issued it a £50 parking ticket.
Drivers in Russia can face fines up to 2,000 roubles (roughly £30) simply for driving an unwashed car, particularly if grime obscures the registration plate.
Taking a simple sip of water while driving in Cyprus is illegal to prevent distracted driving, carrying an on-the-spot fine.
Stopping on the famous Autobahn network is strictly forbidden, meaning running out of petrol counts as driver negligence and leads to heavy fines.
Aditya learned his lesson at the police station, proving that pursuing social media fame through road stunts often ends in an expensive mistake.