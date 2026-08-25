Kiss marks to dirty cars: 4 weird reasons people have been fined around the world

The toy bus fine (UK)

A salon owner in Brighton placed a three-foot toy double-decker bus outside his shop to entertain passers-by, only to find traffic wardens had issued it a £50 parking ticket.

The dirty car penalty (Russia)

Drivers in Russia can face fines up to 2,000 roubles (roughly £30) simply for driving an unwashed car, particularly if grime obscures the registration plate.

No water behind the wheel (Cyprus)

Taking a simple sip of water while driving in Cyprus is illegal to prevent distracted driving, carrying an on-the-spot fine.

Running out of fuel (Germany)

Stopping on the famous Autobahn network is strictly forbidden, meaning running out of petrol counts as driver negligence and leads to heavy fines.

Aditya learned his lesson at the police station, proving that pursuing social media fame through road stunts often ends in an expensive mistake.