Essential monsoon car care tips every car owner should follow

Keep the windshield and wipers in good condition

Heavy rain can make it difficult to see the road and affect visibility. Good windshield wipers remove rainwater and provide a clear view. Check the wiper blades for cracks or any signs of damage and replace them if they leave streaks on the glass, if you hear squeaking or notice cracks.Keep the washer fluid topped up. Also, keep the windshield clean from dust, dirt, and oil.

Check the lights and electrical parts

Cloudy skies and heavy rain reduce visibility for both drivers and pedestrians. Make sure the headlights, brake lights, indicators, and fog lights are working properly. Dim, flickering or misaligned lights can be extremely risky. Clean the lights regularly so that mud and dirt do not reduce their brightness. Also, check the battery and its terminals for signs of corrosion. Ensure all exposed wires are covered and insulated.

Avoid driving through deep water

Waterlogging is a common issue during heavy monsoon rains.Some of the hidden dangers include hydrostatic lock (water enters the engine), electrical failure, and loss of traction.Still water hides potholes, open manholes, broken pavement, high curbs, and sharp debris, and it can cause severe engine damage. Avoid driving through flooded roads whenever possible because deep water can enter the engine or damage electrical components.It can also reduce the effectiveness of the brakes and cause the car to lose control. If you are unsure about the depth of the water, choose a safer route.

Check rubber seals

Rubber seals are very important to channel the water away from the car and keep the interiors watertight. Check door seals for any breakages or wear. If your car has a sunroof, make sure there is no debris around the seals.

Clean and dry the car regularly

Mud, rainwater, and dirt can collect on the body, wheels, and underbody of the car. If they are left for a long time, they can contribute to rust and corrosion. Wash the car regularly, especially after driving through muddy or flooded areas. Keep the interior dry as well by removing wet floor mats. Rainwater mixed with airborne pollutants can dull clear coats. Use clean microfibreor chamois drying towels to eliminate standing water on glass, chrome, and painted surfaces.Also clean door and window gaskets so debris does not compromise cabin waterproofing. Get your car professionally cleaned regularly, especially under the chassis area where road salt and mud tend to collect.