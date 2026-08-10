Essential monsoon car care tips every car owner should follow

The monsoon brings cool weather, heavy downpour and that much-needed break from the scorching summer heat. Though we love the pitter-patter of the rain and listen to the rhythm of the falling rain by the Cascades, our cars may not exactly be thrilled. Wet and slippery roads, potholes, water logging, poor visibility, mud, and excess moisture can take a toll on everything from your tyres and brakes to the electrical components and interiors. Here are some simple monsoon car maintenance tips every car owner should know.
Check the tyres regularly
During monsoon, roads become wet and slippery and are riddled with potholes, so tyres need to have a strong grip on the road. Check the tyre pressure every week and make sure the tyre tread (to channel water away and hydroplaning) is not worn out. Bald or damaged tyres can increase the chances of skidding. If the tyres are old or badly worn, replace them before the rains intensify. If the tyres have ample tread, they will have a good grip on wet road surfaces.
Take care of the brakes
Good tyre grip and responsive brakes are essential at any given point of time, especially during monsoons. If your brakes are worn out, prompt braking can make the whole process an uphill battle. Water on the road can make it harder to stop quickly and the braking distance eventually increases, thus compromising on your safety. Get the brake pads, discs, and brake fluid checked before the monsoon. If you hear unusual sounds or feel that the brakes are not working properly, visit a mechanic immediately.
Keep the windshield and wipers in good condition
Heavy rain can make it difficult to see the road and affect visibility. Good windshield wipers remove rainwater and provide a clear view. Check the wiper blades for cracks or any signs of damage and replace them if they leave streaks on the glass, if you hear squeaking or notice cracks.Keep the washer fluid topped up. Also, keep the windshield clean from dust, dirt, and oil.
Check the lights and electrical parts
Cloudy skies and heavy rain reduce visibility for both drivers and pedestrians. Make sure the headlights, brake lights, indicators, and fog lights are working properly. Dim, flickering or misaligned lights can be extremely risky. Clean the lights regularly so that mud and dirt do not reduce their brightness. Also, check the battery and its terminals for signs of corrosion. Ensure all exposed wires are covered and insulated.
Avoid driving through deep water
Waterlogging is a common issue during heavy monsoon rains.Some of the hidden dangers include hydrostatic lock (water enters the engine), electrical failure, and loss of traction.Still water hides potholes, open manholes, broken pavement, high curbs, and sharp debris, and it can cause severe engine damage. Avoid driving through flooded roads whenever possible because deep water can enter the engine or damage electrical components.It can also reduce the effectiveness of the brakes and cause the car to lose control. If you are unsure about the depth of the water, choose a safer route.
Check rubber seals
Rubber seals are very important to channel the water away from the car and keep the interiors watertight. Check door seals for any breakages or wear. If your car has a sunroof, make sure there is no debris around the seals.
Clean and dry the car regularly
Mud, rainwater, and dirt can collect on the body, wheels, and underbody of the car. If they are left for a long time, they can contribute to rust and corrosion. Wash the car regularly, especially after driving through muddy or flooded areas. Keep the interior dry as well by removing wet floor mats. Rainwater mixed with airborne pollutants can dull clear coats. Use clean microfibreor chamois drying towels to eliminate standing water on glass, chrome, and painted surfaces.Also clean door and window gaskets so debris does not compromise cabin waterproofing. Get your car professionally cleaned regularly, especially under the chassis area where road salt and mud tend to collect.
Check the air-conditioning and defogging system
During rain, the windshield can become foggy because of moisture inside the car. A properly working air-conditioning and defogging system helps keep the windshield clear. To check, turn your engine on, switch the climate control to the windshield defrost mode, verify airflow, and confirm that the system automatically switches from recirculated air to fresh air mode to expel cabin humidity. Check the AC before the monsoon and replace the cabin air filter if necessary. Never drive with poor visibility caused by a fogged-up windshield.
Drive slowly and keep an emergency kit
Safe driving is just as important as car maintenance. Reduce your speed as wet roads reduce tyre traction, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns on wet roads. Reducing your speed allows you more time to react to sudden obstacles and pooling water on slick streets. It is also useful to keep an emergency kit containing a first-aid box, torch, phone charger, basic tools, drinking water, and other essential items.
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