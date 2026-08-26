Meta launches Edits Film Festival to turn everyday reels into cinematic storytelling

“There’s always something new trending on Instagram, and more often than not, it’s a Gen Z creator or editor behind it,” shared Nikhil. “We’re constantly inspired by their creativity and honest storytelling, so I’m glad to be a juror for the Edits Film Festival and help more of this talent get discovered.”

To participate, users must publish an original Reel created on the app, tagging @metaindia and @weareyuvaa with the hashtag #EditsFilmFestival. The top 10 to 20 cinematic entries will be screened at an exclusive festival event, with selected winners receiving official social features and early access to upcoming app tools.