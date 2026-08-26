Meta launches Edits Film Festival to turn everyday reels into cinematic storytelling

Meta has officially unveiled the Edits Film Festival, a pioneering initiative inviting content creators across India to transform everyday, unpolished video footage into compelling cinematic Reels using Instagram’s standalone video creation app, Edits.
Running for 45 days until October 8, the festival encourages mobile storytellers to repurpose throwaway clips, accidental recordings and routine moments into visually striking short films. By utilising the application’s wide array of filters, audio effects, typography and overlays, creators can showcase their technical flair and artistic vision on a national stage.
To evaluate the submissions, Meta has assembled an influential jury panel comprising actor Ahsaas Channa, content creator Dolly Singh, youth advocate Nikhil Taneja and film personality Rajeev Masand. The entries will be judged on narrative originality, the creative transformation of raw footage and the inventive use of in-app editing features.
“There’s always something new trending on Instagram, and more often than not, it’s a Gen Z creator or editor behind it,” shared Nikhil. “We’re constantly inspired by their creativity and honest storytelling, so I’m glad to be a juror for the Edits Film Festival and help more of this talent get discovered.”
To participate, users must publish an original Reel created on the app, tagging @metaindia and @weareyuvaa with the hashtag #EditsFilmFestival. The top 10 to 20 cinematic entries will be screened at an exclusive festival event, with selected winners receiving official social features and early access to upcoming app tools.