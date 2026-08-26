Netflix 2026 top 10 Most-Watched shows: The only K-Drama that made it to the list

The South Korean entertainment industry is something different altogether. With the unexpected thrill sequence to drooling-over dance moves, each genre of entertainment has something amazing to offer. And this time reports have proved the craze over K-drama around the world where a show has rightfully placed itself in Netflix’s top 10 most watched series of 2026.

This show made it to the Netflix's top 10 Most-Watched show list of 2026

While some of the beloved shows like Agent Kim Reactivated and My Royal Nemesis, taking over the emotions of the fans this year, it is rather an unexpected show that has made it to the list. Teach You a Lesson has rightfully been placed in the Top 10 Most-Watched Netflix Series of 2026, and is also the only K-drama that has secured the prestigious place.

This action-packed K-drama follows a group of officials from the Teachers’ Rights Protection Bureau, a government agency formed to tackle bullying in schools. Played by Kim Moo-yul, Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon, the highly trained team uses unconventional and hard-hitting methods to protect students and teachers and put bullies in their place. One of the best things about the series is its smooth execution without any excess nonsense in the storyline.