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South Korean director Ahn Pan-seok passes away at 64. Watch the video
Acclaimed South Korean director Ahn Pan-seok dies at 64, leaving behind a remarkable legacy of acclaimed dramas.
Acclaimed South Korean director Ahn Pan-seok has passed away at the age of 64, leaving behind a remarkable career spanning nearly four decades. Known for acclaimed dramas such as Behind the White Tower, Secret Affair, and Something in the Rain, Ahn Pan-seok was celebrated for his subtle storytelling, complex relationships, and deeply emotional characters. Watch the video to know his story.