Maya Satya Bhram review: A film that questions what we choose to believe

The film's most compelling creation is Babaji himself. Samik wisely never tips his hand about whether the man is a fraud, a genuine mystic, or something in between — he's left as an open question, and through him the film quietly indicts the way Indian society tends to hand godmen unconditional reverence, no questions asked. Carrying that ambiguity is Sanat Chattopadhyay, who plays the role almost entirely through stillness and expression rather than dialogue. It's a genuinely striking piece of screen presence, made more impressive by the fact that this is his acting debut.

The investigation side of the film is anchored by Soham Majumdar as the police officer piecing the case together, and he brings a grounded steadiness that the film needs whenever it threatens to float off into abstraction. Priyanka Sarkar, as the missing boy's mother, supplies the emotional core — her grief feels lived-in rather than performed for effect, and she's the one who keeps the human stakes of the story from getting buried under its bigger ideas. Also worth singling out is Subrata Dutta, who plays the criminal Kana Prasen with a kind of unsettling, coiled menace; he doesn't get the most screen time, but he leaves a mark, giving the film's underworld strand a genuine sense of threat.