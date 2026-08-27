Orlando Bloom reportedly walks out of Priyanka Chopra's Reset, days before filming

Neither Orlando nor the makers have given any kind of official statement regarding his exit. In fact, the reasons are not known either. Reports suggest that too many changes in the script and production led the Lord of the Rings actor to quit.

One can also decipher from the sources that the project is not going to be stalled in any way and search for a replacement is already underway. In fact, three names are being shortlisted to play the role Orlando was set to play earlier, but names of these actors have not yet been made public. It is also being said that Priyanka Chopra may also have a hand in the process of selecting a new co-star for her.

What is Reset about?

Makers have only revealed that the narration follows Priyanka Chopra’s character who wakes up in the wilderness with no memory. Chopra’s character only has a stranger (earlier played by Orlando) to guide her through this journey; except the stranger might not be what he appears to be. Reset is a survival drama featuring Priyanka in the lead role and highlights her will power, resilience and survival instinct away from civilisation where gut feeling takes over the most. The relationship between the two protagonists is the central mood of the movie.

The movie was earlier supposed to go on floors in the summer of 2026 but has been pushed back, reportedly till 2027. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. While the movie is not shelved, internal changes and now the major task of finding Orlando’s replacement being added to the list, it might be delayed.