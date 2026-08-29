Is Andrew Garfield’s The Uprising a Robin Hood movie? All about the confusion

As Andrew Garfield’s The Uprising approaches its September 11 release, a recent reveal in the film’s storyline has left fans intrigued worldwide. Set against the oppressive backdrop of 14th-century England, the film follows the Peasants’ Revolt, which erupted in response to the harsh and authoritarian rule of the time.
At the heart of the story is Andrew Garfield, who portrays a peasant caught in the midst of the rebellion. However, recent reports suggesting a possible connection between the film and the legendary fictional figure of Robin Hood have sparked questions about what the film’s story may ultimately reveal.
The film’s initial storyline revealed the 1381 English Peasants’ Revolt against King Richard II which was led by Wat Tyler and John Ball among others. But in a recent marketing move a new poster was dropped that confused the fans. The posters and film’s new teasers have the title ‘The Uprising: The Rise of Robin Hood’.
This shifts the whole narrative and genre of the film into something unexpected. While the Peasants’ Revolt was very much real, the character of Robin Hood is a fictional stature which fascinated children around the world for years.
The original plot synopsis of the film read: "Andrew Garfield stars as the legendary leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II. As war burns across England, he forms an army of the people to face the King's might in a fight for justice and survival."
But the latest production notes, contained an updated synopsis: "Andrew Garfield stars as the leader of a ferocious rebellion against the tyranny of King Richard II. Set against the true events of the Uprising that helped inspire the legend of Robin Hood, he forms an army of the people to face the King's might in a fight for justice."
The Robin Hood reference was revealed by the US distributor Focus Features as The Uprising: The Rise of Robin Hood. However, the film’s UK distributor, Entertainment Film Distributors, has denied that the film is about the legendary figure and has also said that The Uprising is about the 1381 Peasants’ Revolt, “not Robin Hood”.
With the film releasing in just two weeks, this confusion remains as one of the most talked about points in the film’s content.
Surprise and disappointment flooded the internet and many commented their opinions. One user wrote, “Wait... Robin Hood? What? I thought it was Wat Tyler and the Peasant's Revolt?”, another added, “Damn... How has this evaporated all of my excitement for the movie? The 1381 Peasant's Revolt is an incredible story that should stand alone on its own weight. Retrofitting it to shoe-horn in Robin Hood just makes this feel insecure.”
So, basically people expecting a Robin Hood angle and going to the theatres might walk out disappointed if the film’s true focus continues to be the Peasant’s Revolt. And again if it’s the other way round then Robin Hood fans are up for a huge let down if it's just a historical drama.
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