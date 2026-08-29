Is Andrew Garfield’s The Uprising a Robin Hood movie? All about the confusion

As Andrew Garfield’s The Uprising approaches its September 11 release, a recent reveal in the film’s storyline has left fans intrigued worldwide. Set against the oppressive backdrop of 14th-century England, the film follows the Peasants’ Revolt, which erupted in response to the harsh and authoritarian rule of the time.

At the heart of the story is Andrew Garfield, who portrays a peasant caught in the midst of the rebellion. However, recent reports suggesting a possible connection between the film and the legendary fictional figure of Robin Hood have sparked questions about what the film’s story may ultimately reveal.

Why Andrew Garfield’s The Uprising is suddenly being linked to Robin Hood

The film’s initial storyline revealed the 1381 English Peasants’ Revolt against King Richard II which was led by Wat Tyler and John Ball among others. But in a recent marketing move a new poster was dropped that confused the fans. The posters and film’s new teasers have the title ‘The Uprising: The Rise of Robin Hood’.

This shifts the whole narrative and genre of the film into something unexpected. While the Peasants’ Revolt was very much real, the character of Robin Hood is a fictional stature which fascinated children around the world for years.